Auburn Farmers Market Upcoming Events

Located at Les Gove Park, the Auburn Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh produce, flowers, handmade crafts, food trucks, and other specialty items. The Market accepts EBT, Fresh Bucks, WIC & SFMNP checks. Bring the family down to enjoy the park, pick up your favorite fruits & veggies, and enjoy live entertainment! With over 50 vendors, there’s something for everyone at the Market.

Sundays, June 2 – September 22 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Les Gove Park | 1140 Auburn Way S | Auburn

www.auburnfarmersmarket.org | 253-931-3043

Sunday, July 14 – Berry Day at the Market! Check out a berry themed craft, live music and a gardening demonstration by Marianne Binetti!

Sunday, July 21 – Steel drums performance

Sunday, July 28 – Dog Days of Summer

Sunday, August 4 – Live entertainment

Sunday, August 11 – AuburnFest Cruise In at the Market

Sunday, August 18 – Ciscoe Morris

Sunday, August 25 – Vendor Appreciation Day

Sunday, September 1 – Back to School Day

Sunday, September 8 – Canning demonstration with Hal Meng

Sunday, September 15 – Northwest Animal Adventures

Sunday, September 22 – Chili Cook Off and the last day of the season

For a more detailed schedule of music, events, and demonstrations, visit our website. And be sure to check us out on Facebook!

The 2019 Auburn International Farmers Market is generously supported by King Conservation District.