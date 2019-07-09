Auburn Farmers Market Upcoming Events

Located at Les Gove Park, the Auburn Farmers Market offers a variety of fresh produce, flowers, handmade crafts, food trucks, and other specialty items. The Market accepts EBT, Fresh Bucks, WIC & SFMNP checks. Bring the family down to enjoy the park, pick up your favorite fruits & veggies, and enjoy live entertainment! With over 50 vendors, there’s something for everyone at the Market.
Sundays, June 2 – September 22 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Les Gove Park | 1140 Auburn Way S | Auburn
www.auburnfarmersmarket.org | 253-931-3043
Sunday, July 14 – Berry Day at the Market! Check out a berry themed craft, live music and a gardening demonstration by Marianne Binetti!
Sunday, July 21 – Steel drums performance
Sunday, July 28 – Dog Days of Summer
Sunday, August 4 – Live entertainment
Sunday, August 11 – AuburnFest Cruise In at the Market
Sunday, August 18 – Ciscoe Morris
Sunday, August 25 – Vendor Appreciation Day
Sunday, September 1 – Back to School Day
Sunday, September 8 – Canning demonstration with Hal Meng
Sunday, September 15 – Northwest Animal Adventures
Sunday, September 22 – Chili Cook Off and the last day of the season
For a more detailed schedule of music, events, and demonstrations, visit our website. And be sure to check us out on Facebook!
The 2019 Auburn International Farmers Market is generously supported by King Conservation District.