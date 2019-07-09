King County Road Alert – Landsburg Bridge to be Closed for Repairs – Starting in Mid-July

Closure will be Mid-July for 21 Days

This summer, King County will repair the aging concrete deck on the Landsburg Bridge 3075 on Landsburg Road SE near Maple Valley and Ravensdale. The project is intended to extend the bridge’s useful life, reduce future maintenance and improve safety.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-July and will require a full, 21-day closure of the bridge. A detour route will be provided.

A full closure is needed to limit the duration of the traffic impact, maintain the quality of freshly poured concrete and increase safety for workers and the public.

Updates will be provided as the closure date is finalized and as construction progresses.

During the work, the Cedar River Trail and all adjacent parking lots will remain open, however, the public will have to access the parking lots and trail from the north.

For more information, visit: https://kingcounty.gov/bridgedeckrepair

Contact Information: Brent Champaco, Community Relations Planner brent.champaco@kingcounty.gov 206-477-9094