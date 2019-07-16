King Conservation District to Hold Public Hearings on Proposed Rate Renewal

The current King Conservation District (KCD) program of work, and supporting rate structure will expire in December of 2019. KCD has spent the last year working with stakeholders to develop a new proposed plan of work and supporting system of rates and charges. The proposed program of work has been developed in collaboration with landowners and program participants, partner organizations, cities, and community leaders, as well as the KCD Advisory Committee. If you would like to learn more about the proposed program of work and supporting rate structure follow the link below.

Notice is hereby given that King Conservation District’s Board of Supervisors has scheduled public hearings for Monday, July 22, 2019, commencing at 6:00 p.m. in the Emerald City Room of the Lindbloom Student Union Building of Green River College located at 12401 S.E. 320th St., Auburn, WA 98092, and for Wednesday, July 24, 2019, commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Phinney Center located at 6532 Phinney Ave N., Seattle, WA 98103 in order to gather information and to receive public comment on the proposed system of rates and charges and corresponding plan of work being considered for adoption by the Board of Supervisors. This proposal is pursuant to RCW 89.08.405 and RCW 89.08.400 to fund KCD’s conservation activities and programs. Information regarding the public hearing may be obtained from KCD’s website at www.kingcd.org/ratesandcharges.

Since 1949, King Conservation District has been working to educate and empower landowners and land managers to implement voluntary conservation practices on their lands. KCD serves stakeholders in 34 cities and all of unincorporated King County. Over 2 million people call our district home, and we are committed to ensuring that all of them have access to local food, healthy forests and clean water. By working with urban residents, farmers, rural landowners, volunteers, community-based organizations, our partners in King County government, City Managers and staff from our member cities, as well as regional and municipal partners, KCD extends the reach of our programs and services and broadens the impact of our work improving water quality and habitat in support of salmon recovery; restoring tree canopy to improve air quality and reduce climate impacts; expanding wildlife habitat and protecting farmland to grow our regional food system.

In 2015, in response to stakeholder demand, KCD launched 6 new programs, including programs addressing habitat restoration and water quality improvement in urban areas, expanding services to address urban forest health and creation of a community agriculture program to support increased food production in urban areas.

From 2015-2019 KCD programs have been largely supported with funding from a per-parcel rate and charge that ranges from $7.70 to $10 per year, per property, depending upon the type of property. These funds are collected in King County and are spent in King County.

We have been able to leverage these local dollars with state, federal, and foundation funds to create even greater impact.

The existing rate and charge was approved by the King County Council in 2015 and has not been adjusted for inflation or to address the true costs associated with implementing the six program areas launched in 2015.

Based on stakeholder feedback, KCD is proposing continuation of our existing program of work and an increase in our rates and charges to adjust for inflation and cover the true cost of program service delivery in these key areas.

You can go to kingcd.org/ratesandcharges to learn more and comment on the proposal.