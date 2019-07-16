LOCAL CANCER SUPPORT GROUP VALLEY GIRLS & GUYS! “BE THE HOPE WALK”JULY 20TH, 2019

Group that raised millions to support cancer research and patients internationally now to focus on supporting LOCAL research and patients.

A Maple Valley/Ravensdale non-profit who has raised millions to support cancer research and patients internationally, is turning their passion for fundraising to help local cancer research and patients.

The group, Valley Girls & Guys! announces their inaugural “Be The Hope Walk” taking place in Maple Valley on July 20,th. For 12 years, proceeds from the fundraising walk went exclusively to the Susan G. Komen foundation, which supported research and patients fighting breast cancer. In 2014, the organization decided to transition to focus on supporting local research and patients fighting any form of cancer, and expanded becoming a 501c3. And, their compassionate outreach to patients was expanded beyond those with only breast cancer.

In 2018, the group provided financial support for the “Strive 02 Solid Tumor Immunotherapy Clinical Trial” at Seattle Children’s Hospital, and pledged $500K over the next 5 years to the new Valley Medical Center/UW Medicine Cancer Center in Renton. Proceeds from this year’s inaugural “Be The Hope Walk” will help support many local programs, including a possible Leukemia clinical trial, and put money into a “clinical trials fund” that will help “fill the gap” between government funding and the actual cost of the trial. Some of the proceeds will also go to the new Cancer Center at Valley Medical/UW Medical Center in Renton.

“Valley Girls and Guys” also plans to continue financial support of “The HOPE Fund,” a patient-centric organization providing assistance to those waging their personal battles against cancer. They also plan to send many local kids to one-week stays at Camp Kesem’s University of Washington location, which helps children get through the trauma and pain of seeing a parent or loved one go through cancer treatments – or experiencing the loss of a parent or sibling who lost their battle with cancer.

And, as they did with the SGK foundation, Valley Girls & Guys! are committed to reaching out to cancer patients personally, in comforting ways, such as donating a personalized blanket to keep them warm during chemo.

WE SUPPORT LOCAL CANCER RESEARCH!

According to Valley Girls and Guys! founder Tina McDonough, “Research is key to ending cancer, and supporting those who battle cancer is the backbone of our organization. We know that early diagnosis is key, so we will use some of the money raised in our inaugural “Be The Hope Walk” to fund mammograms, biopsies and ultra-sounds for those who need financial assistance to get these important diagnostic tests. We will also expand our support to men’s cancer-diagnostic tests as well.”

“Tens of thousands of members of our local community have received assistance in some important way as a result of our community, turning out to walk, and logging into our website to donate, sponsor or support, will ensure that thousands more will continue to receive our support,” McDonough added.

To sign up to walk, or donate, please go to: www.valleygirlsandguys.org

There are 3 ways to participate:

A 1.8 mile walk open to the public. It is a wonderful way to meet friends and neighbors in our community. The cost to participate is $18 (with the discount code: MAYDAY through 7/8). Walkers at this level are asked to secure pledges for $180. The 18 mile walk is also $18 to enter (with the discount code MAYDAY through 7/8) and these walkers are asked to secure pledges of $1800. A virtual walk costs $25 to register, and must garner $80 in pledges. You don’t even have to be present and you make a HUGE difference.

All will receive a T-shirt and medal. Virtual participants will receive their T-shirt and medal in the mail!

THIS IS OUR VERY FIRST WALK EVENT AND OUR GOAL IS TO RAISE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO SUPPORT RESEARCH AND PATIENT CARE. BUT WE CAN’T DO IT WITHOUT YOUR HELP! COME WALK WITH US ON JULY 20TH!

WHAT’S AN EVENT WITHOUT GOOD FOOD, MUSIC AND FUN?

McDonough emphasizes that community is the driver of the new non-profit, and the annual walk on July 20th. “The word “support” to us is a verb. It is active. We are active. And we are passionate about this effort. The “Be the Hope Walk” is about community, communion, and hope!” McDonough says. We want this event to be a not-to-miss community event that brings family and friends (new and old) together. McDonough believes this is just the beginning of what’s to come. Building community. Sharing Hope. Walking together!

A calendar of the day’s events is attached. News organizations may post this with their online stories. For pre-event interviews, or day-of-event press information, contact Tina McDonough at (206) 793-3175 or email her at tinam1@remax.net.