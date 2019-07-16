Maple Valley Finance Department receives distinguished budget presentation award

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has recently announced that the City of Maple Valley has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2019-2020 Biennial Budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the City. It reflects the commitment of the City and staff to meeting the highest principals of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City’s budget serves as: •a policy document •a financial plan •an operations guide •a communications device. Budget documents must be rated as “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. A Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation has also been presented to the City’s Finance Department, as the department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award.

The City of Maple Valley 2019-2020 Biennial Budget may be viewed at: www.maplevalleywa.gov/financial_reports. Questions can be directed to Sandy Garrett, Finance Director at 425-413-8800 or sandy.garrett@maplevalleywa.gov.