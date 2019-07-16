Parks Commission meets next week in Bremerton

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold its regular meeting in Bremerton next week.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Kitsap Conference Center, 100 Washington Ave., Bremerton. Commission regular meetings are six times a year in pre-determined locations around the state. Time for public comment is provided at all regular meetings. A full agenda, including information about opportunities for public comment is available at https://parks.state.wa.us/154/Commission-meetings-agendas.

Wallace Falls State Park planning

As part of its action agenda, the Commission will consider adopting land classifications for Wallace Falls State Park. This 1,380-acre camping park has shoreline on the Wallace River and Wallace, Jay and Shaw lakes in eastern Snohomish county. The park is surrounded by a combination of public and private ownership. Wallace Falls is primarily a day-use park, although five cabins and three backcountry campsites provide overnight accommodations.

Land classification is part of the agency’s Classification and Management Planning (CAMP) project — a multi-staged, public participation-based park planning process that culminates with Commission consideration and adoption of land classifications (park zoning) and preparation of a park management plan to guide park use and development..

About 70 percent of the agency’s 124 state parks and well over 80 percent of its land base have gone through the CAMP process.

Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail agreement

The Commission also will consider authorizing the agency’s director to enter into a long-term lease with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for two 20-mile segments of the Palouse to Cascades Trail currently in DNR ownership. The DNR segments begin with the historic Beverly Bridge and extend eastward to Royal City and from Warden to Lind. Lease of these segments will unify management of recreational trail use under State Parks.

In other business, the Commission also will consider:

Adoption of the 2020 regular Commission meeting schedule.

Updates to Washington Administrative Code 352-40, “Public Records,” to remove outdated contact information, remove redundant portions of the rules, update general information about the agency, and provide procedural clarification.

Transferring Square Lake State Park Property to Kitsap county.

Additionally, the Commission will hear reports on request legislation and a financial update.

Commission work session

A work session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Kitsap Conference Center, 100 Washington Ave., Bremerton. Commission work sessions are open to the public; however, there is no opportunity for public comment, and no formal action is taken. The agenda includes executive staff reports, as well as:

2019 Director and Commission priorities.

Park Rx program update.

Helen McCabe State Park Property lease.

Climate change adaptation plan overview.

No Child Left Inside program.

Commission tour

Commission members will gather Tuesday, July 16, for several tours. Members of the public are welcome to participate in tours but are responsible for their own transportation. Tour details follow: