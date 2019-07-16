Tour the Arboretum – Learn about Drought Tolerant Plants

On Saturday, July 20th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. there will be a free, docent-led tour of the Lake Wilderness Arboretum. During this one-hour tour, emphasis will be placed on many of the drought-tolerant plants found there. These kinds of plants do well in our hot dry summers and cool wet winters. This leisurely one-hour walk through the Arboretum’s beautiful gardens and natural areas will be hosted by one of the Arboretum’s knowledgeable docents who will be able to help you find answers to your landscaping questions.

Informational handouts will be made available after the tour. Lake Wilderness Arboretum is located in Lake Wilderness Park at 22520 SE 248thin Maple Valley. The tour starts at the Arboretum’s nursery.