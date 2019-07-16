Witte Road Improvements Phase 2 (T-28b) Open House

Phase 1 of the T-28b project improved and realigned the intersection approach of SE 256th Street and installed a fish passage culvert to reduce upstream flooding issues. T-28b Phase 2 continues the improvement of the Witte Road Corridor, from the vicinity of SE 249th Place to SE 256th Street. Improvements include pavement rehabilitation, addition of non-motorized facilities (sidewalk and bike lanes), retaining walls to increase corridor width in key areas, and undergrounding aerial utilities. The City of Maple Valley is working with PBS Engineering and Environmental Inc. to complete the design of T-28b Phase 2 after receiving direction from the City Council during a workshop on April 15th, 2019. This public meeting will provide an opportunity for the City to share the direction of this project with the public and for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.

Date: July 16th at 6 p.m. Located at Lake Wilderness Golf Course Grill and Banquet Hall, 25400 Witte Road SE, Maple Valley, Washington 98038

For more information or if you have questions, please contact Bill Bullock, City Engineer, at 425-413-8800 or bill.bullock@maplevalleywa.gov.