Born on November 1, 1934, Charles Dean (Chuck) Curry passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 84, on August 25, 2018 in Pinehurst, Idaho.

Preceding him in death were his father, Ross, mother, Ethel, sister, Alice, and his wife, Darlene. Chuck leaves behind his four children, Darlene Louise (Curry) Khvoroff, and husband Vic, Charles Dean Curry Jr. and wife Nancy, Craig Mathew Curry and wife Laurie, and Christopher Mark Curry and wife, Tia. Also left behind are nine grandchildren, two great grandsons, and one great, great granddaughter.

Directly following a graveside service on August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., (Note time Change) in the Hobart Cemetery, there will be a celebration of life at the Hobart Church.

Chuck Curry’s children, grandchildren and great grandchildren invite you to come and share in the memories of their Father and Grandfather.