“GoodGuys” Return to Pacific Raceways

Get ready for some “Old School” style drag racing on July 26th at Pacific Raceways. The “GoodGuys” Rod and Custom Association will take on the quarter mile strip for their annual Friday Night Drags, as part of the 32nd Pacific NW Nationals being held at the Washington State Fair Events Center.

This year the event is presented by Griot’s Garage. The featured race classes will consist of Hot Rod I and II, Street Machine I and II and the Comp cars. All cars are pre 1972, to give it that “good old days” feeling. In addition there will be Exhibition runs by those “ground pounding” Nostalgia Nitro Burning Funny Cars. This is a must see part of the days event. The Friday night drags is a chance to see that the cars of yesteryear still can light up a drag strip. Tickets are General Admission $25 and kids 7-12, $10.

Gates open 8 AM. Time trials at 10 AM, and Eliminations start at 4 PM. After the excitement of Friday night, head out to the Washington State Fair Events Center to check out over 2,500 hot rods and custom cars that will be on display Saturday and Sunday. In addition to all the great cars there is an Indoor Car Show, the Pinstripers Brush Bash, a Burn Out contest at 12:30 PM on Saturday along with the Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition also on Saturday.

There is a huge vendors midway, Swap Meet and sale corral, live music on stage and don’t forget all the food vendors. If you have never taken the time to attend one of these events then by all means take a step back in time and relive the glory days of hot rods and racing. Believe me you will not be disappointed. Want a preview of what some of the cars will be like at the show?

Then on Thursday around 12:30 PM stop by the Thunder Dome Car Museum in Enumclaw and take a look, as the GoodGuys will be stopping by as part of their cruise. Should you need any additional information on the racing then check out www.pacificraceways.com, or the event on the weekend at www.good-guys.com/car-show/puyallup-wa. Coming up next at Pacific Raceways is the 32nd Annual Magic Dry NHRA Northwest Nationals August 2nd through 4th.