Neely Mansion Vintage Market Is July 27

On Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of vendors will offer vintage clothing, home decor, glassware, jewelry, woolens, Japanese-themed artwork and handmade collectibles. Master Gardeners and the Neely Mansion Gift Shop will also be on-site.

Tour the historic Victorian Classic Revival farmhouse, gardens, vintage farm equipment and 1930s Japanese bathhouse. $3 suggested donation per adult.

Vendor space available; see website or contact Jeanie 253.736.5608 for booth and event information.

Neely Mansion Association

12303 SE Auburn-Black Diamond Road

Auburn, WA 98092

(Just east of the Auburn-Black Diamond Road exit)

www.neelymansion.org

253-833-9404