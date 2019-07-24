State Parks’ safety vessel, mascot, staff will join Seattle’s Torchlight Parade

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will make a showing at this year’s Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade during the 70th anniversary of SeaFair. The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Seattle’s Westlake Park, and is free and open to the public.

The State Parks’ parade entry is WALTER, the bright yellow 23-foot safety boat operated by the agency’s Boating Program. (WALTER stands for Washington’s All-equipped Law Enforcement Training & Education Resource boat.) Aboard WALTER will be State Parks’ mascot Bagley Beaver, who will be promoting the importance of wearing life jackets.

“The history and pageantry of SeaFair’s Torchlight Parade provides a wonderful opportunity to share our message that life jackets save lives,” said Rob Sendak, Boating Program manager. “Too many fatalities occur when people don’t wear them. When people see Bagley Beaver and friends in modern life jackets in the parade, they’ll see there are comfortable options available. We hope people will be motivated to wear one the next time they go out on the water.”

Along with WALTER and Bagley, parade goers also can expect to see park staff, including rangers.

WALTER and friends are entered in the Specialty category.

Those who can’t make it to the parade in person have several options to view the event live:

On KIRO 7 (Comcast 107), starting at 8 p.m.

Via the livestream at kiro7.com.

Via a smartphone or tablet using the KIRO 7 mobile news app.

SeaFair organizers encourage people to attend FanFest at Seattle Center prior to the parade from noon to 6 p.m. at Seattle Center. For more information about the 2019 SeaFair and the Alaska Airlines Torchlight Parade, visit: https://www.seafair.com/

#Torchlight

For more information about WALTER, visit: http://bit.ly/svWALTER