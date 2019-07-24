On June 25th members of VFW Post 5052 traveled to the Washington Soldier’s Home in Orting where we presented them a check for $1000, which was a donation to their recreation fund used for the veterans living there. This money was donated by you, the members of the community during our April buddy poppy sales event held at Fred Meyer’s in Maple Valley.

Shown presenting the check to the Home’s cashier is Commander Ralph Henry, who is shown with Sr. Vice Mike Miller, Jr. Vice Howard Van Erem and Trustee Larry Johnson. This photo was taken by Quartermaster Bill Stephens. On the same date checks for $500 each were given to Service Officer Lonny Thompson, who presented them later that day to the SeaTac U.S.O. and the Fisher House at the Seattle VA Hospital.

Our post’s motto is “Veterans helping Veterans” and we are honored and humbled by the support of our caring community in affording us the opportunity to fulfill that mission. Thank You!!