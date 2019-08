Better known to everyone as “Kelly Doll,” passed away in his sleep, July 6, 2019. Military Honors will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, in Kent WA on August 5, 2019 at 10 a.m.

A Celebration of Life will follow later that day at the Black Diamond Eagles at 2:30 PM,

Potluck, please bring a dish to share. This is what a cowboy did and he would not have had it any other way.

Let’s party Kelly Doll style.