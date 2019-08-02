Federal Way Native Serves Aboard U.S. Navy Guided-Missile Destroyer in Pearl Harbor

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt, Navy Office of Community Outreach

A 2018 Federal Way High School graduate and Federal Way, Washington, native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Preble.

Fireman Noah Tedrick works as a Navy gas turbine systems technician (mechanical) aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Tedrick credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Federal Way.

“Growing up in Federal Way really taught me how to hustle and work for my keep,” said Tedrick. “I hustle almost every day, in the grind, in my zone, working for what I get.”

Preble measures approximately 500 feet and is powered by four gas turbines that allow the destroyer to achieve more than 30 mph in open seas.

Approximately 30 officers and 300 enlisted men and women make up the ship’s company. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines and handling weaponry to washing dishes and preparing meals.

As a Navy gas turbine systems technician (mechanical), Tedrick is responsible for the maintenance, repair and operations of four gas turbine engines.

According to Navy officials, destroyers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance. Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide the required war-fighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any tasking overseas.

Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Tedrick is serving in a part of the world taking on a new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Tedrick, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Tedrick is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“Both my grandpa and uncle served in the Navy, which is why I chose to serve in the Navy as well,” said Tedrick.

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Tedrick is most proud of finishing a deployment to the 7th Fleet.

“I did my job every day enduring and learning from all the hardships,” said Tedrick.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Tedrick and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.

“I’m in Hawaii so I’m pretty much chilling everyday earning my pay,” added Tedrick. “Serving to me is a good path in the right direction. Whether I want to stay in for five years or make it a career, I will learn many great life skills.”