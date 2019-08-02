Landsburg Bridge #3075 closure, August 9-29

On Friday, August 9 at 7 a.m., work will begin to repair the aging concrete deck on Landsburg Bridge #3075. The bridge is located on Landsburg Road SE near Maple Valley and Ravensdale.

Construction will require a full, 21-day closure of the bridge. The bridge is anticipated to reopen on Thursday, August 29 at 11 p.m. This work is weather dependent.

During the work, the Cedar River Trail and all adjacent parking lots will remain open, however, access to the parking lots and trail will take place from the north.

The project is intended to extend the bridge’s useful life, reduce future maintenance and improve safety. A full closure is needed to limit the duration of the traffic impact, maintain the quality of freshly poured concrete and increase safety for workers and the public.

Visit the My Commute webpage to view the map. More information (including detour route) (is available at: http://kingcounty.gov/bridgedeckrepair