Tacoma Native Supports the National Defense Strategy in Pearl Harbor

A Tacoma, Washington, native and 2015 Wilson High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Dailey Murriceta serves as a Navy master-at-arms assigned to the security department at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations. The U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world’s largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the United States into the Indian Ocean.

As a Navy master-at-arms, Dailey Murriceta is responsible for helping to maintain training for the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security Department.

Dailey Murriceta credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Tacoma.

“My hometown taught me the value of giving back to your community,” said Dailey Murriceta.

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Dailey Murriceta is serving in a part of the world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

The Pacific is home to more than 50 percent of the world’s population, many of the world’s largest and smallest economies, several of the world’s largest militaries, and many U.S. allies. The Navy has been pivotal in helping maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region for decades.

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Dailey Murriceta is most proud of being a command advisor in the Pregnancy and Parenthood (CAPP) Program.

“I’m most proud of this because it gives me a chance to help other families and expecting mothers in our command,” said Dailey Murriceta.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Dailey Murriceta, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Dailey Murriceta is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“My father and brother both served in the U.S. Army, and my brother especially helped me realize that I could contribute more to others by serving as well,” said Dailey Murriceta.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Dailey Murriceta and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“I enjoy getting to be in a place where both American and naval history is so rich. I’ve also appreciated getting to meet so many new and interesting people,” added Dailey Murriceta. “Serving in the Navy means I have the opportunity to positively influence others.”