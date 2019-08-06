BD Neighbors and Officer Comment From Experience

Use your wit or you might get bit. From Diamond Village, the compound of 41 independent townhomes in Black Diamond, resident Mike Primm captured a remarkable photo of wildlife that forage the neighborhood where children play. Neither the kids nor the kits seem afraid. Primm said, “Regarding the raccoons around here, I was about 50 feet away when I took this photo. From her (mom’s) body language and possibly some kind of telepathy, I knew if I took one step closer she would have attacked. Maybe kids around here should be warned not to pet the nice little ‘kitties’.” Mike took his photo around 2:00 pm.

Supporting his concern, the raccoons have been destructive within the Diamond Village compound. They live under the porch at one residence where they’ve entered the house through a door screen to eat the cat’s food. They have raided and destroyed an outdoor recycle container at the neighbor’s house.

At least two raccoon families walk the driveways unafraid while children are outdoors, around 2:00 pm until dusk. There are those in Diamond Village who feed the raccoons and others who have considered trying to capture them. The compound homeowners association (DVHOA) has placed the topic of raccoons on their next agenda. They meet on August

15, 7:00 p.m. at Black Diamond Library.

Black Diamond police officer Michael Henrich gave advice about the prolific wildlife (coyotes, raccoon, bear) seen in and about the Diamond Village compound. He said, “As far as the wildlife, all of those animals are typically very skittish and run at the sight of humans, although several of them can have issues with pets like dogs and cats.” He said that if the animals become a problem, it should be addressed with King County Animal Control and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, both of which deal with wild animals. For non-emergency dangerous wildlife complaints, call WA Department of Fish and Wildlife at 877-933-9847. To co-exist with wildlife, do not feed them. Remember what they are attracted to and adjust accordingly: garbage cans, bird feeders, BBQs, beehives, pet foods and household pets. Little children should probably not be excluded from that list.

On the lighter side, Ginder Creek flows alongside Diamond Village on the west side. Its choir of singing frogs almost harmonizes with coyotes at bedtime, a definite plus for suburban living. Deer and white-tailed elk walk the grasslands and green shoulders of Roberts Drive on the northwest side of the compound. To their credit, while posing for photo opportunities these wildlife and their dinnertime tastes reduce the faster-than-legal pace on the heavily trafficked Roberts Drive.