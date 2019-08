The Black Diamond Community Center has a food bank open Monday thru Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., for all who need emergency food items like basic canned and dry goods. Parents with kids can also get dairy vouchers (value $20).

The Community Center also has bread and desserts available Monday-Thursday, as well as a clothing bank for free dressing apparel.

Call us at 360-886-1011 if you have any questions.