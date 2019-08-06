City to host Lake Wilderness Lodge Art Exhibition artists’ reception

The City of Maple Valley is hosting its second artists’ reception at the Lake Wilderness Lodge Art Exhibition space. The public is invited to the Lake Wilderness Lodge, 22500 248th Street, Maple Valley, for the reception to meet the featured artists on Thursday, August 22, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Sponsored by the city’s Public Arts Commission, the exhibition features the artwork of multiple artists and pieces are rotated quarterly. Three Pacific Northwest artists, Clarice Keegan, Janet Rothermel, and Emily Mallory, are currently featured in the second floor gallery space at the Lodge.

Clarice Keegan worked with lines. Her quest was to express the lines that she saw and tie them into the emotions of others who see them. Keegan often used mathematical principals, tools, opaque watercolors, and liquid acrylic paints to shape her vision. Although Clarice passed away in November 2018, her daughter, Shanti, continues to share her mother’s artwork.

Janet Rothermel’s studio is located in the historic Ford Building in southeast Portland. She uses landscapes and recurring road themes in her compositions to symbolize routes to a larger world where the details of her life are put into their “proper place.”

Born in Oregon and raised in northern California, Emily Mallory was first introduced to quilling and origami as a teenager. Nature is the inspiration for her art. Her work is realistic but slightly whimsical. Each of her finished pieces can have anywhere from 50 to over 1,000 individual pieces of paper used depending on the design.

For more information about the Lake Wilderness Lodge Art Exhibition, please contact Dorothy Stickney, Executive Assistant, at (425) 413-8800 or dorothy.stickney@maplevalleywa.gov.