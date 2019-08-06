Last weekend July 26th-28th the GoodGuys Rod and Custom Association was on hand for the annual 32nd Pacific NW Nationals. At Pacific Raceways on Friday night the cars of “yesteryear” came to challenge the quarter mile.

While at the Washington State Fair Events Center over 2500 beautiful restored custom cars and trucks were on display for all to enjoy for this years event. Proud owners of these cars came from all around the country and Canada for three days of competition and remembering what it was like to cruise down to their favorite drive in, sit around and brag about whose car was the best, not to mention the fastest. Boy, I sure miss those days. Photo by Bill Archer