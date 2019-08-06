The Town of Bayne

Among the many towns lost through the fog of time is Bayne. It was located about one mile northeast of Cumberland and named for George Bayne, who discovered a coal seam with his brother, William. Together they helped develop the mines and rudimentary town. In 1911, Carbon Coal & Clay Company expanded operations, which led to the construction of a hotel, more homes, a school, and a general store. Carbon Coal & Clay was a mid-size operation employing about 80 miners and producing 40,000 to 80,000 tons per year during its first decade of operation.

Production dropped sharply after World War I and the town limped along until 1928, when Jim Bolde, the company’s master mechanic took over the business. Bolde put his heart and soul into the operation working side by side with underground miners. Coal mining hung on until 1950 when production finally ceased. The hotel, school, and store were torn down in time. Bolde held on, renting the deteriorating homes to loggers and construction workers.

Bolde died in 1967, while his wife, Rose maintained their Bayne home even as Mother Nature slowly reclaimed the surrounding land. Today, only a couple of homes remain. This photo of the Bayne general store dates to the late 1920s and come courtesy of Nina (Farrell) Egbert, whose parents George M. and Matilda Mae Farrell lived behind the store. Next week a peek inside this store and its supply of “a first-class grade of goods.”