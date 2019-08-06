Throwback Thursday – STRANGER THINGS of the  White River Valley Museum August 29, 7 – 10 p.m.

The White River Valley Museum is pre-funking the Labor Day weekend with a totally 80s, totally strange party. Inspired by the Netflix hit Stranger Things the Museum is bringing out some of its strangest artifacts to view including: a Victorian era cooling board for keeping bodies cool post-mortem, a mid 19th century electric permanent wave machine that Museum staff refers to as “the Medusa”, and a chain letter from Jesus (allegedly). The event will also offer flashlight tours of the Museum’s collection storage, a special display in which guests can ponder if an artifact is a kitchen tool or a medical device, 80s wearable crafts, classic 80s games and photo ops.

Guest will need to keep their eyes peeled for Stranger Things references throughout the event and be prepared to dance with a DJ and bar in the Museum’s new outdoor plaza.

Throwback Thursday is a 21 and up event and tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Ticket price includes one beer, wine or signature cocktail. Event profits go directly to support the Museum’s education mission.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.wrvmuseum.org/throwback