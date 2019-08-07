Back to School Applications are Available at Black Diamond Community Center

It is that time of year to get ready for school. Pick up your applications Monday thru Thursday, 9am-4pm, at the Black Diamond Community Center, for your school supplies. Applications are also available on our website: http://www.BlackDiamondCommCenter.org .

Youth in the Enumclaw School District can apply. Applications are due Monday, August 12th. Supplies will be distributed on Wednesday, August 21st, 4-6pm, at the Community Center.

We are in need of the following school supplies: Ticonderoga #2 Pencils, big Pink Erasers, pencil-top erasers, scissors (big and small), pencil pouches, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, highlighters, washable markers, black sharpies, loose-leaf paper packs, spiral notebooks, 2-inch clear-view binders, dividers, three-pronged folders, composition books, 12-inch rulers, scientific calculators, and backpacks.two-inch clear-view binders, dividers for binders, pencil pouches, black Sharpies, colored pencils, pencil sharpeners, and wide-rule loose leaf paper.

We will still accept donations after the 15th as we prepare for the event and will continue distributing supplies to new families who got their applications in late. The BDCC is open Monday thru Thursday, 9am-4pm for donation drop-offs.

Thank you to the following for supporting this program: St. Barbara Church, Enumclaw Lions, Maple Valley Black Diamond Rotary, Kiwanis Club of Black Diamond / Maple Valley, and The Loft Salon & Spa.

Call us 360-886-1011 if you have questions.