Winter Recreation Program seeks new members for advisory committees

Five positions are open for non-motorized and snowmobile enthusiasts

The Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program is looking for winter sports enthusiasts to serve on the Winter Recreation Advisory Committee (WRAC) or the Snowmobile Advisory Committee (SMAC).

Committee members review vital issues and advise the State Parks Commission and staff on program policy and funding priorities for snow removal, trail grooming, sanitation, education and enforcement.

Members are appointed by the Commission and may serve up to two three-year terms. The committees meet at least two weekends each year, once during the winter and once during the summer. Travel, lodging and meal costs for the meetings are reimbursed for members.

Winter Recreation Advisory Committee — Non-motorized

The following two positions are available:

Non-motorized winter recreation representative from Area 6 (Adams, Whitman, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield or Asotin counties).

from Area 6 (Adams, Whitman, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield or Asotin counties). At-large motorized (snowmobile) representative.

The WRAC is made up of six non-motorized representatives and three representatives from snowmobile winter sports. The committee also includes one representative each from Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington Association of Counties. Also included is an ex-officio member from Washington Department of Licensing.

Non-motorized winter recreation includes cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, dog mushing, skijoring, tubing, sledding and family snow play.

Snowmobile Advisory Committee

The following three positions are available:

Snowmobile representative from Area 5 (Kittitas, Yakima, Klickitat or Benton counties).

from Area 5 (Kittitas, Yakima, Klickitat or Benton counties). Snowmobile representative from Area 6 ((Adams, Whitman, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield or Asotin counties).

from Area 6 ((Adams, Whitman, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia, Garfield or Asotin counties). At-large non-motorized representative.

The SMAC is made up of six representatives from snowmobiling and three representatives from non-motorized winter sports. The committee also has one representative each from the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Washington Association of Counties. Also included is an ex-officio member from the Washington Department of Licensing.

Advisory committee members can be nominated or apply to serve on the committee. Nominations and applications for both committees must be received by Aug. 30. New appointments begin Oct. 1, for a term of three years. To send nominations or request an application, contact the Winter Recreation Program at winter@parks.wa.gov, P.O. Box 42650, Olympia, WA 98504-2650, or (360) 902-8684.

About the Winter Recreation Program

The Winter Recreation Program manages more than 3,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 300 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails and more than 120 Sno-Parks (plowed parking areas near snowmobile and cross-country ski trails). The Winter Recreation Program is supported entirely by user fees, snowmobile registrations and a percentage of the state fuel tax. For more information, visit: parks.state.wa.us/Winter.