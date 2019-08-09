Detectives seeking public’s help with identifying witnesses to fatal shuttle bus collision in SeaTac

Detectives seeking public’s help with identifying witnesses to fatal shuttle bus On 07/25/19 at approximately 1:00pm a fatal collision occurred at the intersection of S. 176 and International Blvd in the city of SeaTac.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a shuttle bus.

Detectives from the Major Accident Response and Reconstruction Unit (MARR) responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying any additional witnesses to this tragic event.

If anyone directly witnessed the collision, or knows someone who did, their assistance with this investigation will be extremely useful and appreciated. The MARR Unit phone number is: 206/263-2140.