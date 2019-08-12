Happenings at the Washington State Fair

The biggest party in the state starts August 30, and we’re excited to invite you back for another year of celebrating your state, fun, food and concerts!

Many of our guests’ favorite foods, rides, vendors and entertainment will return, and of course, we’ll introduce new food, products, exhibits and a star-studded lineup in our Grandstand for the Columbia Bank Concert Series.

Here are some highlights for this year’s Fair. Please contact Stacy if you have any questions or to set up shoots/interviews.

VITAL STATISTICS

2019 WSF HOURS:

Labor Day Weekend

Fri. 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sat. 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sun. 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Mon. 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Post-Labor Day Hours

Mon., Wed., Thurs. 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Fri. 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sat. 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sun. 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

CLOSED EACH TUESDAY AND WED., SEPT. 4

Location

Washington State Fair Events Center

110 9th Avenue SW

Puyallup, WA 98371

Office Phone

(253) 845-1771

Information Hotline

(253) 841–5045 (24-Hour Hotline)

Website

thefair.com

Pre-Fair Gate Admission (On sale now! Ends 8/29)

General (ages 13-61) $11

Child (ages 6-12) $10.50

Senior (ages 62+) $10.50

Five and under FREE

Regular Admission Prices (Starting Aug. 30)

General (ages 13 – 61) $14

Child (ages 6 – 12) $12

Seniors (ages 62+) $12

Children 5 & under FREE

Parking

Weekdays (Mon., Wed., Thurs., Fri.) $10

Weekends (Sat., Sun.) $15

Transit options

Take the Sounder Train to the Fair September 14 & 21 from nine stations from Everett to Puyallup and points in between.

Enjoy daily service on Pierce Transit’s Fair Express Bus from South Hill Mall, Lakewood Town Center and the Tacoma Mall. For complete details visit https://www.thefair.com/general-info/transportation/

Other Deals and Discounts

Visit Fred Meyer pre-Fair, and save 50% with the Value Pack (includes admission, food, rides, weekday parking and more) or visit O’Reilly Auto Parts for rodeo discounts. Available through Aug. 30.

Purchase the Xfinity Dizzy Pass, by Sept. 1 and save $10 at www.thefair.com. Unlimited ride bracelets are valid select weekdays, and the weekend option is valid Sept. 7 & 8 for great ride savings!

For more info,see “Deals and Discounts” on our site: http://www.thefair.com/deals

Facilities for the Disabled

Various facilities : Restrooms and other requirements to meet the needs of guests with disabilities are found throughout the grounds.

Sign language : A sign language interpreter is available from 2 – 8 p.m. daily to assist hearing impaired guests and employees. This service is available by contacting an attendant in the main information booth by the Extreme Scream.

Parking : Disabled parking is provided in all official Fair parking lots, based on a first-come basis.

MEDIA INFORMATION

Media Contact

Stacy Van Horne, Public Relations Manager

Phone (cell): (253) 312–4481

Email: Stacyv@thefair.com

Press Passes and Parking Passes

We encourage you to please submit in advance, requests for press gate and parking passes. Parking passes are provided for use in any Fair parking lot. A designated parking area is available for members of the press working under a tight deadline. Please notify Stacy so that she can provide directions. All credentials will be distributed through the Public Relations office.

Logo, Photo and Special Requests

For photos and logo shown on the website, click here: https://www.thefair.com/media/and use thepassword “fairphotos.” We have an extensive photo library, and would be glad to fulfill specific requests. Request photos from Stacy at Stacyv@thefair.com.

HIGHLIGHTS AND SPECIAL ATTRACTIONS

NEW! Lost World of Dragons (Paid Exhibit)

This NEW exhibit will immerse you in the stories and mythology of dragons. Discover the lore and history of nearly every region and culture, from Norway to ancient China. Enjoy interactive displays and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities. Explore the history and science behind how the dragon myth has grown through the ages and across different cultures. Sponsored by DISH Network.

Location: Centennial Tent

Days/Times: Daily, during Fair hours

Cost: General Admission (ages 3 and over), $8. Kids ages 2 and under are free.

The Farm at SillyVille, Presented by Safeway

The Farm at SillyVille is Washington’s food and farming story: a free, exciting, hands-on exhibit at the Washington State Fair that connects kids and families to our state’s agriculture industry, the farmers that produce the food we eat and the connection to healthy eating choices.

Engaging Children in Agriculture Through Play:

From feeding chickens to harvesting vegetables, The Farm at SillyVille is a “farmer for a day” experience in a highly stylized environment that teaches young children farming concepts by igniting their imaginations in this 1.5-acre farm.

Families enter this enchanting farmland and move through a sequence of interactive experiences based on the National Agriculture Literacy Outcomes. At each station, children participate in hands-on activities which allow them to be a part of the farming process, collecting imitation nutritious food items from each station to return to the market at the end of the experience. Through this inventive and educational exhibit, they will gain an understanding of where their food comes from, who grows their food, and how to make healthy food choices.

Days/Times: Daily, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Outpost 47 (All ages stage and 21+ bar)

The fun all ages stage and bar area debuted last year, and is back with great entertainment, food and family-friendly seating. Beer, wine & spirits are available, plus an incredible line up of FREE concerts/entertainment, nightly! Outpost 47 is the place to dine, relax, and enjoy great music.

The lineup is sure to entertain fans of all genres and ages! Some of the amazing shows include: Hotel California, BJORN AGAIN, Journey Unauthorized, Ryan Cabrera, Howie Day, Brandon Lay, The Spazmatics, Queen Nation and more!

All seating is first-come, first seated.

Click here for the artist lineup: http://www.thefair.com/fun/attractions/outpost-47

NEW! FREE! Tropical Odyssey – A Maze Adventure

Immerse yourself in the story of sustainable butterfly farming. Discover sustainable and unsustainable rainforest practices, rescue caterpillars from predators, help feed them, play Pupa Pick-N-Pack, and zipslide through the rainforest canopy. Uncover successful rainforest enterprises that adhere to sustainability’s triple bottom line, balancing people, planet & profit!

Location: Merchant’s Building

New Tasty Treats!

Shishkaberry’s Who doesn’t love strawberries on a stick? Location:Showplace Way across from Brank’s BBQ



Tacoma Weiner Company Gourmet hot dogs Location:Outpost 47°



Kama’ainia Grill The Fife-based company brings the islander fare to The Fair! The Grill will offer everything from traditional Kalua pork, to ahi poke bowls to lumpia. Location: Near Orange Gate area



SPECIAL DATES

KOMO’s Opening Day at the Fair Food Drive/Free Gate Admission – Aug. 30, (10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

The annual KOMO’s Opening Day at the Fair Food Drive kicks off again this year, with FREE admission for those who donate non-perishable food for the food drive. Free gate admission, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Food can be donated all open hours August 30. The food drive supports the Puyallup Food Bank, which distributes to 29 food banks and pantries in the South Sound area. Last year, approximately 200,000 pounds of non-perishable food was collected in one day.

BECU Free Kids’ Weekend – Aug. 30 – Sept. 2

BECU welcomes young guests again this year, with free gate admission throughout the entire opening weekend. The special offer for ages 18 and under is valid Friday – Monday, Labor Day Weekend only.

World’s Biggest Bounce House (Paid Attraction, Aug. 30 – Sept. 8)

Back by popular demand! Enjoy 10,000 square feet of crazy inflatable interactive fun, complete with a live DJ while you bounce! The bounce house stands over 36 feet tall at its highest point and features over-sized characters, unique obstacle courses and more. Forget everything you thought you knew about bounce houses, this is one of a kind!

Location/Cost: The Landing, on the westside of fairgrounds/$7 per bounce interval

Time: 12-8:45 p.m. (Last interval starts at 8:15 p.m.)

Must be 3-years-old and 3-feet tall to bounce. Also must wear socks.

More info: https://www.thefair.com/activities/worlds-biggest-bounce-house/

Fireworks Spectacular – Aug. 30, Sept. 6, 13, 20

Celebrate Fridays, with our spectacular fireworks show! The amazing display will light up the skies of Puyallup at 10 p.m.

Sponsored by Aqua Quip.

Run The Puyallup – Aug. 31, 8:30 a.m.

Come on down to the 2ndannual Run The Puyallup! Get early entry into The Fair, collect Fair goodies, and support the Washington State Fair Foundation all while running/walking the 2.67 mile (4.30 km) course on the fairgrounds! The run will begin at 8:30 a.m. inside the Red Gate.

Registration Includes:

Commemorative vintage-art t-shirt

Fair treats along the course

Fair gate admission

A spin on one of our most notable rides – Classic Coaster

Early registration ends Aug. 15: https://www.thefair.com/activities/run-the-puyallup/

Media sponsor: 98.9 The Bull

Fair Food Frenzy – 2019 Best Burger Competition – Aug. 31

Who makes the best burgers at The Fair? Or how about most creative? Participating vendors will offer sample size versions of their creations, for $3 (including tax) for one day, on Saturday, Aug. 31. Guests will vote online or at Fair Information Booths. Winners in each of the two categories will be announced the following week and earn $1,000 in prize money. Guests who vote, will also be entered to win prizes.

Giant Pumpkin Carving – Aug. 30 & 31, Sept. 1, 2, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

See master pumpkin carver Russ Leno create works of art out of giant pumpkins. Each creation is different, and he’s fascinating to watch in action.

Location: Fountain Plaza at Gold Gate

Asia Pacific Cultural Center Day – Aug. 31

Celebrate the vibrant cultures of the Far East on Saturday, Aug. 31. Area groups will pay homage to their heritage through traditional dress/dance/music. Performances all day from a variety of countries including: Japan, Samoa, China, Thailand, Philippines and Cambodia.

Location: Showplace Stage sponsored by Aqua Rec’s.

Military Mondays – Every Monday (Sept. 2, 9, 16)

Gate admission is free to all active, reserve and retired military and National Guard and their dependents, plus disabled veterans, when each shows valid military ID at any Fair gate.

Sponsored by Kitchen Craft and media partners KZOK and KJR AM.

Animals of the World – Sept. 5-11

Take a walk on the wild side at Animals of the World. This exhibit is a safari for your senses with camels, zebra, watusi, dwarf goats, yaks and even a chameleon.

Location: Barn M

RETURNING! Pierce County Thursdays – Every Thursday (Sept. 5, 12, 19)

We’ll be “Doing The Puyallup,” every Thursday, with special deals for Pierce County residents, including:

Buy one get one free gate admission*

2-for-1 Thursday Grandstand shows. Buy one ticket, get one free to Boyz II Men & 98 Degrees or Old Dominion

The first 1,000 guests each Thursday receive a collectable commemorative pin!

*Coupon required. Obtain at www.thefair.com

Sponsored by Mountain Mist.

RETURNING! Thirsty Thursdays – Every Thursday

Enjoy six samples of Washington’s best craft beer and cider for just $12. Select from 24 taps! Available in Brew Park (near Blue Gate). Other $12 specials will be available in bars throughout the grounds on Thursdays, during service hours.

Media sponsor: 96.5 JACK-FM

Washington State Fair Rodeo,Home of the Wrangler Pro Rodeo Tour Finale

Sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts –

Sept. 5 (6:30 p.m.); Sept. 6 (6:30 p.m.); Sept. 7 (1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.) Finals, Sept. 8 (1 p.m.)

The Northwest’s biggest rodeo is only at the Washington State Fair. The athletes will fight for their rodeo lives to take home top honors, and their chance at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December. You’ll see the top cowboys and cowgirls compete in each event. Purchase tickets at www.thefair.com/rodeo.

Thanks to these Rodeo Sponsors:

O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Pine Spas, Budlight, Vitamix, Better Built Barns, The Old Cannery, Ram Rodeo, Pendleton Whisky

Washington State Fair Rodeo Breakfast – Sept. 6 (7:30 – 10 a.m.)

Drop by before the Rodeo Kickoff Parade and enjoy some pancakes hot off the griddle, scrambled eggs, sausage and beverages. It’s right on the parade route, at the City of Puyallup’s Pioneer Park Pavilion, and the cost is only $2 per person. This breakfast is made possible by the Washington State Fair Rodeo Wranglers, and many generous partners in the area.

Washington State Fair Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive – Sept. 6 (10 a.m.)

A cattle drive down Meridian, Puyallup’s major arterial, kicks off this non-motorized parade. Equestrian drill teams, school marching bands, horse hitches, costume characters and loads of fun, kick off The Fair and the Rodeo.

The 2019 Rodeo Grand Marshal is Joyce Taylor of King 5 News.

In her own words: There truly is no place like home! I realized that more than ever when I landed in Seattle in 1988 – returning home from North Carolina to begin my dream job at KING 5. Never did I imagine all these years later how much of a home and family the Home Team would become.

And now, I am honored to be sitting in the evening anchor chair, following in the footsteps of former colleagues I have long admired – news veterans and Northwest icons Lori Matsukawa and Jean Enersen.

I am proud to be part of the legacy that is KING 5; award-winning journalism and community service. There are still a few of us left who were hired by KING’s founder Dorothy Bullitt. We owe her a debt of gratitude for her commitment, courage and vision.

Is LOVE too strong a word for how I feel about the Northwest? Of course not. I was raised in Tacoma with two brothers and two sisters, including my twin. My working parents made education a priority, and I was fortunate to attend Western Washington University in gorgeous Bellingham. Go Vikings! From there, I headed east to Spokane where I lucked into a weekend weathercasting and week-day reporter job. I then headed farther east to North Carolina where I eventually transitioned to the news anchor desk. From there, I never looked back.

The phone call that brought me home came in 1987 – my dream job at the station I had watched my entire life. My work in television news has taken me across the country and around the world; to Washington D.C. for a presidential inauguration, New York for the Seahawks’ first-ever Super Bowl win and to London to cover the tragic death of Princess Diana.

I’ve had the extraordinary honor of talking to legends Walter Cronkite, President Jimmy Carter, Robert McNamara, Gloria Steinem, Katherine Graham, John Denver, Eartha Kit, Michael Jordan and so many more.

But YOU – my neighbors – are some of the most interesting and remarkable people I’ve met – mothers and fathers, educators and musicians, students and veterans and volunteers changing the world! YOU are the people who have shaped our community and it’s YOUR stories you have so generously shared that I love to tell most of all.

Thank you for allowing me to come into your homes each day. It continues to be one of the greatest privileges of my life – one I will never take for granted. After more than 30 years, I still cannot imagine doing anything else.

School Supply Drive/Free Gate Admission – Sept. 6 (10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Following the Western Rodeo Parade and Cattle Drive, guests will earn free admission to the Fair with a suggested donation of new school supplies, to benefit Communities in Schools. The donation drive will take place at all entry gates.

Cirque Cavallo – Sept. 11-22

This one-of-a-kind show features equestrian stunts and daring horseback acrobatics. Enjoy choreography, live singing, and heart-pounding stunts on horses, highlighting the beautiful bond between man and horse.

Fair Gate admission is NOT included with the Cirque Cavallo show ticket.

General Admission (ages 2 and over): $8

Under 2: FREE

Location: The Landing, west side of fairgrounds

Show Times: Wed-Fri, 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. and Sat-Sun, 2p.m. & 5 p.m.

FREE! Fiestas Patrias – Sept. 15

This full-day event celebrates Mexican culture and arts, with special entertainment and fun for the whole family. Plus, two FREE festivals will be featured in the Grandstand.

2 pm show:

Chikos de la Banda

Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin

6 pm show:

El Dasa (Headliner)

Grupo Montez de Durango

Banda Vagos

Traditional Grito de Independencia

Enjoy a fabulous variety of entertainment ranging from traditional mariachis to colorful folkloric dancers and authentic food.

And as always, enjoy all the traditional fun of the Fair with animals, rides, games, exhibits and shopping galore!

Locations/times: Grandstand Stage – 2 & 6 pm, Coca-Cola Stage – times vary, see website for schedule. https://www.thefair.com/activities/fiestas-patrias-entertainment/

Sponsored by Budweiser.

Washington’s Lottery Day at the Fair – September 20

Come and participate in the Washington State Fair Scavenger Hunt on Washington’s Lottery Day at the Fair for a chance to win four tickets to Brad Paisley, $50 in Fair Food Bucks and 10 Funtastic Rides. Pick up a scavenger hunt card at Fair tent located next to the Washington’s Lottery Booth.

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hops & Harvest – Sept. 22

Come celebrate Fall at our first-ever Hops & Harvest with fun, games, music, drinks and prizes at the Outpost 47 Stage! Enjoy live music all-day long, with The Spazmaticsand Queen Nation. The event is FREE with your fair admission and is open to all ages.

Location: Outpost 47

Time: 2 p.m.

FREE MUSIC, SHOWS, ENTERTAINMENT

There is something for everyone, with more than 500 free shows and activities– from strolling entertainment, comedy, music, jugglers, special exhibits and much more! Click here for more information: http://www.thefair.com/fun/free-music-entertainment

OTHER SPONSOR-RELATED FACTS & FUN

Dairy Farmers of Washington

Stop by the mild sampling parlor and watch a milking demo, sponsored by Dairy Farmers of Washington.

Sampling time: 1-7 p.m.

Shop ‘Til You Drop!

Visit more than 700 booths within the fairgrounds. The Mattress FIRM ShowPlex offers merchandise from A-Z!

Tractor Supply Arena

Stop by the Tractor Supply Arena on the south ends of the grounds, to see Dairy cattle (8/30-9/16) and sheep (9/18-9/22) at their finest. Showings daily, times vary.

Location: Next to AgriPlex

Keep Those Hands Clean!

Be sure to wash up after you visit the Fair Farm, take spin on a ride or get raspberry jam all over your hands! Hand washing stations are located throughout the grounds, sponsored by MultiCare.

Designated Driver Program

Visit the Washington State Fair as a committed designated driver, in our bar areas and receive a free Coca-Cola. Sponsored by Budweiser.

CONCERT LINEUP

2019 Washington State Fair Concert Series

Presented by Columbia Bank