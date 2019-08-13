Western Swing at Pacific Raceways the National Hot Rod Association

Last weekend at Pacific Raceways the National Hot Rod Association came for the final leg of the “Western Swing”, which two weeks earlier began in Denver. There were many cars and teams from across the country and Canada looking to add points to their hopes of a Championship at the end of the season.

One of the drivers in the Super Gas class was Robert Smyth of Hobart in his ‘97 Oldsmobile, powered by a Chevy 502 motor. This was his Saturday morning qualifying round before eliminations later that day. Next up is the 44thAnnual Lucas Oil Regional August 16-18. Check out www.pacificraceways.com for more information. Photo by Bill Archer.