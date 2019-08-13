AN ENCOURAGING WORD: Bunch of Porcupines?

Bunch of Porcupines?

The German philosopher Schopenhauer compared the human race to a bunch of porcupines huddling together on a cold winter’s night. He said, “The colder it gets outside, the more we huddle together for warmth; but the closer we get to one another, the more we hurt one another with our sharp quills. And in the lonely night of earth’s winter eventually we begin to drift apart and wander out on our own and freeze to death in our loneliness.”

This analogy is sad but true. It is amazing how easy it is for people to have misunderstandings. It happens between friends, co-workers and even spouses. Some misunderstandings grow to such proportions that the relationship is terminated because of unwillingness to resolve the misgiving. There is only one true winner in this case; the victor is Satan, the father of lies. – John 8:44.

True victory resides not in being right, but in pursing reconciliation through forgiveness. This is the only way to be in the win column. Jesus said if we fail to forgive, the Father will not forgive our trespasses – Matthew 6:15. When Peter asked Jesus how many times he should forgive someone, Jesus said “I do not say to you, up to seven times, but up to seventy times seven.” (Meaning as many times as he asks.) – Matthew 18:22.

Another way of victory is not letting the quills of others easily offend. All of us at times can be like a porcupine. We need to take our example from Jesus who “while being reviled, He did not revile in return; while suffering, He uttered no threats, but kept entrusting Himselfto Him who judges righteously.” – 1 Peter 2:23.

Finally, we need to keep short accounts. When offended, we need to be quick to resolve it. The longer we allow time to think about it, the more Satan has time to add other offenses to our thoughts. The Bible says, “In your anger do not sin”: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil opportunity.” – Ephesians 4:26-27. Instead of being angry with one another, we are to “be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving each other, just as God in Christ also has forgiven you.” – Ephesians 4:32.

Let’s stay in the victor’s column, shall we? Keep short accounts and stop letting offenses ruin relationships.

