Lucas Oil Regional at Pacific Raceways 

The NHRA Mello Yellow Series has moved on to their next race in Minnesota. So does that mean there is no more racing? Not by a long shot. August 16th -18th the 44th Annual Lucas Oil Regional will take place on the quarter mile track at Pacific Raceways. This year presented by Jet Chevrolet. Once again cars and teams from in and around the Northwest and Canada will descend on the premiere racing facility of the Northwest. Classes for this weekends competition include Comp. Eliminator, Top Dragster, Top Sportsman, Super Comp, Super Gas, Super Stock, Stock, Sportsman Motorcycle, Super Pro and Pro. Not enough? Then how about Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car.

There are three action packed days of racing scheduled for Friday through Sunday. Gates open at 7:00 AM Friday and Saturday and again on Sunday at 8:00 AM. Time trials and qualifying begin Friday and Saturday at 9:15 AM. Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Cars qualifying is at 5:30 PM on Friday for first round, and then again on Saturday at 12:00 PM and 5:30 PM. Eliminations are set to begin Sunday at 9:15 AM. Tickets Friday through Sunday are $20 per day or a three day pass is $50. Children 6-12 are $5 per day. Under 5 with a paid adult, well they get in free. Make you plans for a weekend of NHRA drag racing as the Lucas Oil Regional comes to Pacific Raceways. Need more information? Check out www.pacificraceways.com.