Tahoma Retires Invited to Sign Up for Volunteering

Retired Tahoma High School teacher Brooke Dillon is organizing a contact list of Tahoma School District retirees who are interested in volunteer opportunities helping students. “There is no obligation; you would just be one of the many receiving emails with opportunities,” she said.

All retirees, including teachers, administrators and support staff, are welcome, she said. Retirees can email Brooke (brookelynnedillon@gmail.com) or contact the Tahoma Communications Office (TSDmessages@tahomasd.us) to add their name to the list. “Please share this idea with all of your retired friends,” Brooke said.