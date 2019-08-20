Maple Valley Senior News Updated 8-20-19

The Senior Program at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248thSt. in Maple Valley, invites all adults ages 50+ to come and see what we are all about! Call us at 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.orgfor more information and our monthly calendar.

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Groups, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a$5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Trip costs include all Community Center and travel expenses.

Wednesday, August 21 – Golden Disc Golf – Have you been curious about the disc golf course that is adjacent to our Center? Now is the time to see what Gaffney’s Grove is all about and get tossing some discs! Meet in the Main Hall right after lunch at 12:40 and we will head over together. Cost is just a $1 activity fee to help support our senior programming. Please sign up at the front desk so we know how many to expect. We will provide the discs.

Wednesday, August 21 National Senior Citizens Day Luncheon – In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed a Proclamation declaring August 21 as National Senior Citizens Day. We would like to take this opportunity to celebrate all the seniors in our community with a special luncheon – and we are throwing it back to the fabulous 50s. Put on your blue jeans, pedal pushers, poodle skirts, and saddle shoes and take a trip down memory lane with a lunch of burgers, fries, and ice cream sodas for dessert. We will have a few games and raffle. Cost is a suggested donation of $4 for those age 60 and over, $7 fee for all others. You do not need to sign up in advance for this lunch. Please note, Bingo will start at 10:30 on this day.

Thursday, September 5 Meeker Mansion Tour – Puyallup’s most significant historical building, the Meeker Mansion, still stands in the heart of downtown today. Though it has endured many changes and several owners since it was originally built in 1890, the mansion has been beautifully restored to its late 19th-century glory. Come learn about the “Many Lives of the Meeker Mansion” on this self-guided tour. We will leave GMVCC at 11:15 and stop for lunch in Puyallup at Casa Mia (Italian) before the tour. Cost for this tour is $20, plus you will want to bring money for your lunch.

Tuesday, September 17 Fall City Wallaby Ranch – This special tour will include an educational introduction to macropods (kangaroos and wallabies), and an interactive experience with the wallabies and kangaroos with opportunities to pet and even hold the bundles of joey. This tour lasts from 1.5-2 hours and requires walking on a grassy hilly area. Canes or walkers not recommended. We will leave GMVCC at 11:15. Cost is $28. This trip will not have a stop for lunch.

Senior Fitness

Mon-Fri at 9:00amWalking Group– Meeting in the GMVCC lobby each weekday morning at 9:00am, we walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group, rain or shine. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; covering approx. 3 miles round trip. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Cost is $1 suggested donation to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mons., Weds., Fris at 9:00 a.m. Aging-Well Yoga Instructor will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $30; 8- class punch card is $50; 12-class punch card is $70; drop-in rate is $10. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in The Den or the Main hall. Call with any questions.

Mons., Weds. and Fris. at 10:30 Fall-Prevention Exercise “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note: no exercise on party days.

Socials and Games

Time and availability might vary because of holidays and parties. Suggested donation of $1 in the activity donation box.

Mons. Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30

Weds.(2nd& 4thWeds.) Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 in the Den; Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle at 12:30

Fris.Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00, Ping Pong 12:30, Pinochle and Mah Jong at 12:30

Fris. at 1:00 Painting

Calling all painters (all mediums) to come in to use our main hall to paint, socialize, and share ideas. Tables and space to spread out is available, however, there are no easels for use, and no instruction given.

Lunch Menus

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri. at 12:00. For those age 60+ there is a suggested donation of $4. For all others, there is a $7 fee. All menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee, and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., Aug 21: Cheeseburger, fries, watermelon, milk, ice cream soda

Fri., Aug 23: Ham and cheese quiche, broccoli, cinnamon rolls, pears, milk

Mon., Aug 26: Mini meatloaf, mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, cantaloupe, milk

Wed., Aug 28: Baked chicken, carrot salad, rice pilaf, strawberries, roll, milk

Fri., Aug 30: Loaded baked potato, broccoli, pineapple, milk

Health and Wellness

Routine Pedicure/Footcare“Karen’s Foot Care” is offered to seniors on the 2nd & 4th Friday of each month and the 4th Thurs. Cost is $32. Please call GMVCC to make an appointment as this popular service fills quickly.

Blood Pressure Checksare offered on the 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00. This service depends on availability of MV Firefighters.

Services

Community Center ShuttleNeed a ride in? Our shuttle runs M/W/F between 9am and 3pm and provides rides to GMVCC for programs and lunch. Shuttle rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Janet at 425-432-1272 at least one week in advance to arrange a free volunteer-provided ride. This Volunteer Program is now in great need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments, please call the above number to become a volunteer.

Meals on Wheels(by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Sound Generations (call 206-448-5767 or mealsonwheels@soundgenerations.organd www.soundgenerations.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Free Pet FoodIn partnership with the Seattle Humane Society, the Greater Maple Valley Community Center offers free pet food for qualifying low-income seniors.

Medical Lending Closet Free walking aids & bathroom equipment are available from our lending closet free of charge(call for current items). We also welcome donations of these items!

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at: www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com

Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them. Computer Assistance – Volunteer Curtis Patterson specializes in working with senior citizens and provides free, caring, patient, one-on-one computer assistance including repairs, upgrades, diagnostics, tutoring, virus/spyware cleaning, and more. PC and Android are his specialty, but Curtis is willing attempt to help with Apple products as well. Call us at 425-432-1272 to arrange and appointment. Age requirement is 50+.