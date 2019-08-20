The Power of Love in Relationships

“A woman seeking counsel from Dr. George W. Crane, a psychologist, confided that she hated her husband, and intended to divorce him. “I want to hurt him all I can,” she declared firmly. “Well, in that case,” said Dr. Crane, “I advise you to start showering him with compliments. When you have become indispensable to him, when he thinks you love him devotedly, then start the divorce action. That is the way to hurt him.”

Some months later the wife returned to report that all was going well. She had followed the suggested course. “Good,” said Dr. Crane. “Now’s the time to file for divorce.”“Divorce!” the woman said indignantly. “Never. I love my husband dearly!””

It is amazing what power there is in love when it is volitional and unconditional. That is, when it is done regardless of whether the person receiving it deserves it or not. The fact of the matter is, God does not give us the choice, He commands us to love one another – John 13:34. And this love is not the selfish love of the world, it is an unconditional love, the same love that Jesus showed in dying for us while we were yet in our sins – Romans 5:8.

The Apostle Paul describes the unconditional nature of this love in 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 saying “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth.It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

If things are going wrong in a marriage, or any relationship for that matter, the problem is directly related to your relationship with the Lord. This is what Jesus tells us, love the Lord with all your heart, soul, and mind, and love your neighbor as yourself – Matthew 22:37-40. Who is your neighbor? Its’ your spouse, children, boss, co-workers, employees, anyone you come in contact with.

If you love yourself more than others, it will be evident in your relationship with others. If your marriage is centered on you, and you believe the problem is your spouse, and keep a record of it, you are a person who is boastful, arrogant, unforgiving and delights in evil. You cannot even say you love the Lord, because such behavior is antithetical to His love – 1 John 4:20.

Does this mean that we overlook sin? No, love does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth. However, it does not turn its back, it always bears with, believes the best, hopes all things, and never gives up. This is God’s love. Sopowerful is this love, that when it is practiced, fellowship is unbreakable, division is impossible, and marriages are indestructible.

How is your relationship with others? Is your marriage struggling? God’s love lived out is the only answer. Remember your relationship with Jesus will be directly reflected in the quality of your relationship with others. If you cannot get along with others, it is evident that you love yourself more, and that Jesus is not in the equation. Think about what this means in the long term.

