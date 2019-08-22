King County Road Alert: SE Kent-Kangley Road lane restriction on August 28, 2019

On Wednesday, August 28, geotechnical work will take place on SE Kent-Kangley Road just beyond the intersection with Landsburg Road SE, near Ravensdale. The work is being done as part of an intersection study and requires a lane restriction from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists will be flagged through the work zone. Expect delays. Visit the My Commute webpage at https://bit.ly/2N9g5Uo to see a map.

If you have any questions, or need additional information, please contact King County Road Services at 206-477-8100 or 1-800-527-6237 (1-800-KC-ROADS).