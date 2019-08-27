44th Annual Lucas Oil Regional was a hit

The weekend of August 16-18 Pacific Raceways hosted the 44th Annual Lucas Oil Regional presented by Jet Chevrolet. Cars from in and around the Northwest and Canada took to the quarter mile strip to accrue points toward the Championship in 2019. One of those competing in the Sportsman Motorcycle class was Dave Martin of Maple Valley. Above he does his “burn out” on his ’07 Kawasaki during a qualifying run on Saturday. There is still more racing yet for the season on the drag strip as well as the road course. Check it out at www.pacificraceways.com. Photo by Bill Archer