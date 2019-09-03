Great Community Support for Back to School Supplies

Thank you community of Black Diamond for your generous support for the back to school supplies that were given out on Wednesday, August 21st.

All youth in our food bank or on the free/reduced lunch program who attend the Enumclaw School District qualified for free supplies. Students can pick up supplies through mid-September at the Black Diamond Community Center.

Major sponsors this year were: The Loft Salon, the Black Diamond Eagles, The Enumclaw Lions, the Maple Valley Black Diamond Rotary, the Kiwanis of Black Diamond Maple Valley, and St. Barbara’s Parish. Many local community members sent checks and or delivered supplies to our center.

We are lucky to have such great support.

Thank you,

Cheryl Hanson

Executive Director

Black Diamond Community Center