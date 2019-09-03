GREATER MAPLE VALLEY AREA COUNCIL: Expert Panel Discussion—Proposed Cedar Hills Landfill Expansion

The Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, September 9 (note: one week later than our normal “1st Monday of the month” due to Labor Day), from 7:00 to 9:30 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station (SE corner of SE 231st St / SR-169 intersection across from the Sheriff’s Precinct).

A panel of experts has been assembled to discuss the proposed expansion of the Cedar Hills Landfill. The panel will answer questions from both the Area Council and members of the Public.

Members of the public are always welcome to attend and can address the Area Council on any local issue of concern during an Open Comment period at the start of each meeting. Your Area Council represents unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma

School District and advocates to King County—our local government—on issues of importance to local citizens in the areas of growth management, transportation, environment, and economy.

The 16-seat Area Council currently has three open seats. If you would like to be considered for Area Council membership, please send such a request to: info@gmvuac.org. The easiest way to seek both membership on the Area Council (or one of its committees) and provide your opinions on a variety of local issues is to take the online 2019 Citizens’ Survey at: www.gmvuac.org–just click on the “Survey” button.

Your Area Council also works with nearby cities of Maple Valley, Covington, Issaquah, and Black Diamond on local issues. King County, Regional, and State officials often address the Area Council and local residents. Please see: www.gmvuac.org.