AN ENCOURAGING WORD: Who Do You Fear?

This Wednesday we commemorate another anniversary of the lives that were lost in the attack on America by terrorist on 9/11 of 2001. Since then, things have never been the same as a nation. In some ways that change was good as people began to think about life more selflessly, and about God more seriously and reverently. Yet as time has passed many have reverted back to their old ways, as man is again the one who is given reverence.

A high view of man and a low view of God has always lead nations down a destructive road. In reality fear is healthy, and we are to have a healthy fear of God for good reason. Jesus said: “I say to you, My friends, do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that have no more that they can do. “But I will warn you whom to fear: fear the One who, after He has killed, has authority to cast into hell; yes, I tell you, fear Him!” – Luke 12:4–5. The Bible tells us over two hundred times that we should fear and reverence the Lord.Psalm 33:8 says definitively: “Let all the earth fear the LORD; let all the people of the world revere him.”

To fear the Lord is to hold Him in the highest regard, to love Him and desire to obey Him. Not because of consequences, which certainly is important, but out of His love for us. Psalm 147:11 says “The LORD delights in those who fear Him, who put their hope in His unfailing love.”

If the Lord delights in those who fear Him, we certainly should not fear those who do not. Psalm 27:1 says “The LORD is my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life, of whom shall I be afraid?”

Do you fear the Lord? Have you placed your faith in Jesus Christ? If so, you can with confidence say,”The LORD is with me; I will not be afraid.” – Psalm 118:6. And in the presence of great adversity boldly proclaim, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” – Psalm 46:1-3.

