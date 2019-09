The Friends of the Black Diamond Library will be holding its annual book sale Thursday, October 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, October 19 will be a ‘Fill for $5” starting at 1 p.m. Fill a box (boxes provided) for $5. Really! Anything that you load up into that box is only $5. All proceeds support the library programs and event.

Don’t forget you can donate books to your local library!