GM Fans, This Is Your Weekend!

Pacific Raceways on Saturday, September 14th will host the Northwest GM Nationals. This year being sponsored by Pacific Northwest Camaro Club and Griot’s Garage. There will be drag racing and a car show that will benefit the Washington State Hot Rod Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund. The event is open to all vehicles produced by General Motors or any vehicle powered by a GM engine. In addition to all the cars, there will be door prizes being drawn throughout the day. Tickets are $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. The winning numbers are to be posted on the board in the registration area. Awards for the winning cars are scheduled for 3:00 PM.

Judging starts at 11:00 AM and will be based on Paint/Body, Engine, Wheels/Tires, and Interiors. Gates open at 8:00 AM with racing beginning after 9:00 AM and concludes by 5:00 PM. Tickets for spectators are $15. If you are a GM fan then this is your day. Come on out and support a great cause and enjoy all the beautiful cars on display and a full day of Northwest drag racing. As the 2019 Season starts to wind down there is still more racing scheduled. Check out www.pacificraceways.com for all the details.