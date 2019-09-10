The City of Maple Valley Seeks Volunteers for Lake Wilderness Citizen Advisory Committee

Applications Are Due on Thursday, October 3, 2019

The City of Maple Valley is recruiting individuals who are interested in volunteering to serve a two-year term on the 2020/2021 Lake Wilderness Citizen Advisory Committee. Recruitment is underway to fill two regular voting member position and one or more alternate non-voting member positions. Alternate members attend meetings to be informed and prepared to fill a regular voting member vacancy.

The Committee represents residents and property owners of the City of Maple Valley to the City Council regarding the annual aquatic plant management program for Lake Wilderness. Members work with staff on the annual work program, watershed education, and preparation of an annual report.

Applicants must reside in, or be property owners of property within the incorporated City limits, with at least one citizen member being a shoreline property owner. Members are interviewed and appointed by Maple Valley Council. The Committee meets a minimum of four evenings each year at a date and time determined by the membership.

If you are interested in serving your community through this unique opportunity please stop by City Hall, 22017 SE Wax Road, Suite 200 to pick up an application or download the application at the City’s website, http://www.maplevalleywa.gov.

Applications will be accepted until Thursday, October 3, 2019 by the close of business day. Applicants will attend a Council Meeting in order to be interviewed by City Council. The scheduled interview dates are: October 14th, October 28th and November 4, 2019. For questions, please contact Diana Pistoll, Public Works Programs Project Manager at 425-413-8800 or diana.pistoll@mapelvalleywa.gov