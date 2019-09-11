Maple Valley Creative Arts Council Presents Paint By Tunnels

Maple Valley Creative Arts Council (MVCAC) will present Paint By Tunnels, taking place at the tunnel on the Cedar to Green Rivers Trail under Witte Rd SE and MVBD Hwy on Saturday, September 14, 2019 between 10 am and 3 pm.

MVCAC is proud to bring Paint By Tunnels to Maple Valley for the first time. Paint By Tunnels will allow all participants to help transform this one tunnel into a work of art by painting a section or two of the mural.

This FREE community event is sponsored by King County Parks & Recreation Department, 4Culture, King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, The Rotary Club of Maple Valley, Jenna Riggs Collaborative, Norfwespro, The City of Maple Valley, Maple Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, Dace’s Rock ‘N More Music Academy, Voice In The Valley Music Studio, From Page To Stage Theater Productions and STEAMboat Studio.

MVCAC, designated a 501(c)3 in 2000, is dedicated to the promotion and appreciation of the Arts in our community and schools as a source of inspiration and education to enhance the quality of life for everyone. The Arts Council’s immediate goal is to cultivate stronger partnerships with our schools, businesses and greater community, specific to our youth and citizens in the areas of visual and performing arts. Visit www.MapleValleyArts.com for more information.