Custom Tahoma app ready for free download now

Families, students and community members who want to read the latest news from individual schools and the district may now download the custom Tahoma School District 409 app for free. Features include school information, news, staff directory, and calendars as well as links to menus, bus information, district social media and online payments. The new app doesn’t replace other sources of information such as the website and email, but rather supplements those sources for individuals who prefer to use an app.

Created by SchoolMessenger, the app is part of the communication package that the district pays for, which also includes the website and the service that allows us to email, call and text parents and guardians according to their preferences. Those who download the app may select which schools to follow; for example, someone who has a child at Shadow Lake Elementary and the high school might choose to receive information about those two schools. District-level information is included as a default setting.

The app also includes the option for the district to send push notifications to inform families about school-related emergencies, closures or other timely issues.

The news feed will include articles and postings from the district as well as the schools a user selects under “settings.” Some of the buttons in the app, such as Skyward and Board Docs, are links to other websites.