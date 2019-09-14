TSD Staff members warmly welcome students on first day

By
VOICE of the Valley
-
Tahoma Elementary School Dean of Students Nicole Blankenship high-fives students in welcome on the first day of the new school year
Two Polar Bears hold hands on the way to class on the first day of school at Glacier Park Elementary.
Kindergarten teacher Kristine Collins welcomes a new student to her class at Rock Creek Elementary.

 

