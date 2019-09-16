Ruff Mudder Presented by Chewy

Date: Saturday, September 21st at 10am (with waves through 3pm)

Address: 31603-31615 Lake Sawyer Road SE | Black Diamond, WA

Registration: https://toughmudder.com/mudder-nation/blog/ruff-mudder-back-2019

In order to participate in Ruff Mudder, you need a copy of your dog’s vaccination papers from your vet. Register as a “Participant” of the Tough Mudder 5K race or Classic race, or purchase the “Spectator & Mudder Village Festival Pass” ($20). After clicking “Purchase Merchandise”, choose Ruff Mudder as a free add-on.

Details: Chewy, the leading online retailer of pet products, supplies and prescriptions in the U.S., is thrilled to partner with Tough Mudder on a series of Ruff Mudder events that celebrate the special relationship between people and pets in a fun, exciting and interactive way. On September 21st, the 10-city Ruff Mudder inaugural event series is coming to the greater Seattle area.

Ruff Mudder is designed to offer dogs all the fun of a Tough Mudder, featuring seven pup-friendly challenges, including: