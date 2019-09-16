Two Month Undercover Investigation Leads to Arrest and Closure of Smoke Shop in Maple Valley

Friday, 9/13/2019 the Maple Valley Police Department, with the assistance of the King County Sheriff’s Office, concluded a two month investigation into the Cigar Land Smoke Shop, located at 22100 BLK SE 237 ST, Maple Valley. Police received numerous complaints that the smoke shop manager, a 29 year old male from Federal Way, was selling alcohol, marijuana and narcotics to underage kids in the area.

During the investigation, undercover detectives were able to purchase prescription pills, marijuana, heroin and cocaine from the store manager. Detectives, with the assistance of Liquor Control Agents, served a search warrant on the smoke shop Friday morning, where they arrested the store clerk.

Found inside the business during the search warrant were more narcotics, including cocaine, and ecstasy. Marijuana and products (edibles and dabs), were also found. The smoke shop is not legally licensed to sell marijuana. At the time of the manager’s arrest, three underage kids were in the store attempting to buy tobacco products from him and discussing prices for harder drugs. The Liquor Control Board has done an emergency closure of the business.

The clerk was booked into the King County Jail for multiple felony counts for narcotics violations.