Overcoming Anger

A lady once came to the evangelist Billy Sunday one day and tried to rationalize her anger. “There’s nothing wrong with losing my temper,” She said. “I blow up, and then it’s all over.” “So does a shotgun,” Sunday replied, “and look at the damage it leaves behind!”

Anger is common among everyone. We all have emotions that sometimes get carried away when we are offended by another. Some of us have longer fuses than others, but anger is an area in which we all have to watch. Failure to do so can lead to all kinds of hurtful and destructive actions, especially toward those who we love the most

In most cases anger is not very hard to control, even with those who are known to have a bad temper. For example, the majority of people are able to control anger when they desire to maintain a certain appearance before others. It is amazing how a person can turn off the appearance of anger when they are concerned with what certain people may think. What this shows is that those to whom aggressive anger is vented, usually those closest such as a spouse or children, are less important than those in the case when the temper is controlled.

What can we do to overcome problems with anger? First, don’t let the sun go down on your anger. The Bible says: “Be angry and do not sin: Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil an opportunity.” – Ephesians 4:26-27. When we fail to deal with it that day, we give the Devil opportunity; it becomes a burr, which eventually leads to bitterness and a constant source of contention. It is a stone in a wall that we build one brick at a time when we do not forgive.

Second, hold your tongue, Proverbs 10:19 says: “When there are many words, transgression is unavoidable, but he who restrains his lips is wise.” If you have nothing good to say, don’t say it. As the Bible says: “Do not be eager in your heart to be angry. For anger resides in the bosom of fools.” – Ecclesiastes 7:9.

Third, stop it before it starts. Proverbs 17:14 says: “Starting a quarrel is like breaching a dam; so drop the matter before a dispute breaks out.”You may not be the one who is angry, but you may be the one to turn it around. Proverbs 15:1 says: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, But a harsh word stirs up anger.”

Fourth, when you fail, confess it to the Lord, and go to those you offended and ask their forgiveness. 1 John 1:9

Fifth, memorize God’s Word, especially verses concerning anger such as Proverbs 14:17; 15:18; 19:11; 29:11,20.

Don’t let anger overcome you, overcome it, and remember, “He who is slow to anger has great understanding, But he who is quick-tempered exalts folly.” – Proverbs 14:29.

