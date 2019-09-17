POLICE REPORTS: Black Diamond Police Reports Published 9-17-19

On 09-09-2019, at approximately 0326 hours, Officers responded to the 300 block of Griffin AVE to back Enumclaw Officers on a shoplift call. When officers arrived, they provided cover as Enumclaw Officers conducted their investigation. The suspects were trespassed and officers cleared the scene without incident.

On 9/9/19 an officer responded to the 30700 block of 3rd Ave for a report of a boat that was abandoned on private property. The officer attempted to assist the property owner with identifying who left the boat but was unable to locate any information on who dropped off the boat. The boat is on private property and will be removed by the property owner.

On 9/9/19 an officer received a phone report of a theft from a vehicle that had occurred several days prior in the 31100 block of 3rd Ave. Several tools were taken from the back of a pickup overnight. There is no suspect information and no leads.

On 09-10-19, at approximately 10:15 hours, Officers were contacted by a female at the Black Diamond Police Department, who wanted to report that she found a small vile of Cocaine in her dryer at her residence. None of her roommates admitted to whom it belonged to. The Cocaine was seized and placed into evidence for destruction.

On 09-10-19, at approximately 12:09 hours, Officers were contacted in the Ten Trails Development. Officers were informed by a subject who was walking a trail that he believed he had found a human head next to the trail. Officers followed the subject to where the head was located and confirmed that it was in fact a human head. King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

On Tuesday, 9/10/19, at about 1834 hours, an officer was dispatched and responded to the 31100 block of 3rd AVE regarding an animal complaint. The caller reported that a loose dog charged at him at about 1750 hours. No one was injured.

On 09-11-19, at approximately 11:11 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a theft. Officers were informed that a subject called 911 to report that someone stole his four wheels and tires from his open carport. There is no suspect information.

On 9-11-19, at approximately 2013 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a suspicious subject in the 32400 block of 1st AVE. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the individual. The subject was known to Officers as a local transient and asked to leave the area, he complied and officers cleared the scene without incident.

On 09-12-19, at approximately 13:51 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a traffic complaint. Officers were informed that a female called 911 to report that her neighbor was having a house built on 232nd AVE SE and the construction equipment was blocking part of the road. Officers arrived at the location and found that there was no other possible place the construction equipment could park in order to complete their job. Officers determined this was not a traffic hazard.