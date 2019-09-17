VOICE of the Valley 50 Years in the Making Continues

September 18, 1969 was the third issue published by the VOICE of the Valley. On the front page of this issue was a beautiful photo of the Brunton Home (now New Life Church) as Autumn settles on the Valley and a diagram of the Tahoma Election Precincts, as well as an article about Oct. 4 was the last day register to vote. Green River College Opens Monday and Tahoma School Menus were posted.

An Editorial by Marilynn Tongue was about a meeting that was held about finishing the Ravensdale Fieldhouse. It also spoke about the purchase of Lake Wilderness and how the monies appropriated for the grounds were something again. The community wanted some place close to home for their kids and adults. In this article Tongue commented about why is was going to cost $10,500 for a wood floor sand, why it cost $3000 to extend the basketball goals out to from the wall. The final note in her editorial was “The question? …When are we going to get it?…or is our community only good enough for a dumping ground of 15 tons of Seattle garbage every day?”

Other stories in this issue included an article about Tahoma needing a new high school. Gloria Foss was honored on her 21stbirthday with a dinner party at Shadow Lake. Marsha Elliott announced she was marring Gerry Adams in January of 1970. Thomas Elliott family vacationed on Bainbridge Island. Charles ‘Buzz’ Blick, from Bellingham was welcomed as the new Tahoma Psychologist.

The VOICE had its first classified ads in this issue and also had a list of people willing to hire teenagers.

Pete Ryan was starting a Soccer program launched by Little League and a notice was sent to the boys in the Tahoma School District to join.

Tony Stamper wrote an article on how the inexperienced Tahoma Bears football team lost to the Spartans 34-0. The 1969 Tahoma Bears Football Schedule was Rough and Tough. They played Sumner, Peninsula, White River, Foster, North Thurston, Curtis, Tumwater, Fife and Mt Si. All Tahoma home games were played at Enumclaw.

On the last page of the VOICE was the first church listings called ‘Church Chimes’ with 7 churches participating in that listing.

An article about the School Board proposing three issues on the Nov. 4 Ballet was published as well. One was a proposition authorizing a levy to be in 1970. The levy called for collection in 1971 for an additional tax upon all taxable property in the district of $676,000 requiring an estimated 52 mills in excess of the maximum tax levy specified by law for the school districts without a vote of the elector, for the general fund of the district. Proceeds from this levy would be used to provide the funds necessary to continue the present educational program in the Tahoma School District.

Another resolution was a proposition which would authorize the district to issue its general obligation serial bonds in the principal amount not to exceed $880,000, payable from annual tax levies to be made without limitations as to rate or amount for capital purposes only, as follows: To pay for the cost of constructing and equipping a high school building on a site now under lease from the State Department of Natural Resources and otherwise involving and extending school facilities in the district as the Board of Directors may determine to involve or extend.

The third resolution was a proposition to authorize the increase of the maximum interest rate from not to exceed 6 percent per annum to borne by the general obligation bonds, issuance of which was proved by the quality voters of the districts special elections held on Feb. 11, 1969 in conjunction with the County election held the same date.

Also, on the last page was an article saying nearly 2,700 students in Tahoma schools. Its current enrollment was 2,673 students, 3 more then was projected by the King County office for Oct.1, 1969.

Finally, Second Lt. Kevin E. Veleke, a 1964 Tahoma graduated and a 1968 Washington State University left for Vietnam. He was the son of Mr. & Mrs. A. B. Veleke of Maple Valley and his wife Marilyn of Kent.