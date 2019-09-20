King County Elections, Seattle Seahawks and CenturyLink Field Announce Partnership to Drive Voter Registration and Voter Turnout

With CenturyLink Field turning 18 years old – old enough to vote – this season, the Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink Field, and King County Elections are have joined forces to engage Seahawks fans and voters across the region. The Seahawks and CenturyLink Field have partnered with King County Elections to promote the importance of voting and voter registration throughout the season.

“Voting is paramount to building a strong community. The Seahawks and CenturyLink Field are proud to be able work with King County Elections to ensure that every fan and every resident can make their voices heard,” said David Young, Seahawks Senior Vice President of Business Operations and General Manager, CenturyLink Field.

On Sunday, September 22, King County Elections will host a voter registration drive at CenturyLink Field before the Seahawks vs. Saints game kicks off at 1:25 p.m. They will be located at both Touchdown City and in the north end of the stadium at Muckleshoot Plaza. In addition to voter registration, fans can stop by for giveaways and games.

At the Seahawks vs. Ravens game on Sunday, October 20, fans will be able to bring their voter ballot with them and drop it in a secure voter ballot drop box. Secure ballot drop boxes will be located just outside the North entry gates, adjacent to the main parking lot, as well as in Touchdown City. Fans who drop their ballot on-site will receive a discount coupon for the CenturyLink Field Pro Shop.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Seahawks and CenturyLink Field to spread the word far and wide about the importance and ease of voting, as well as offering tangible opportunities for Seahawks fans to get registered and cast a ballot right there at the stadium,” King County Director of Elections Julie Wise stated. “Voting is the very foundation of our democracy and the Seahawks and CenturyLink Field are helping us to strengthen that foundation with every voter registration and every ballot cast because of this partnership. Go Hawks!”